The SSS Father’s Day Car Raffle was a huge success.

Hosted by Sint Maarten, Saba, and St Eustatius Lions Clubs, the SSS Father’s Day Raffle final drawing was held on Sunday, June 19 th , 2022, and was a huge success. The Grand Prize, a 2022 Hyundai Venue was won by Ms. Claudia Fedrick.

Other winners were Koos Sneek on St. Eustatius, Arlene Halley, Garden Boyz, and Glenda Augusta who won, dinner and lunch vouchers from Cabana Beach Bar, a 40” Samsung Smart TV, a Weekend Stay at Oyster, and Samsung Ear Buds respectively.

President of Sint Maarten Lions Cub Lion Linette A. Gibs, MJF expressed sincere thanks to the entire community of St Maarten for their continued support especially this year since “All funds raised will be used towards eye testing for elementary school children during the upcoming Lionistic year. Not only will their eyes be tested but should they need glasses they will also receive glasses” President of the Saba Lions Club, Lion Carl Buncamper MJF, and President of the St Eustatius Lions Club, Lion Bernadine Pandt, both echoed the sentiments in thanking the residents on their respective islands who purchased raffles tickets. Funds raised by each club will be used on their island for local projects.