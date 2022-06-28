Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley kickstarts collaborations with Curaçao for registry of medical professionals.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Omar Ottley has gained the commitment from the Minister of Public Health in Curaçao, Drs. Dorothy Pietersz-Janga to join forces to finalize the establishment of a local ‘BIG’ registry for medical professionals.
Both countries have identified the benefit of working together in order to expand the current pool from which medical professionals can be sourced, making it easier for the countries to hire qualified medical professionals from around the world to provide care that is not available locally.
At present, Sint Maarten can only hire foreign medical professionals with credentials from the European Union (EU) or medical professionals who are ‘BIG’ registered in the Netherlands.
During the visit, Minister Ottley and his delegation learned of the experiences and challenges with the establishment of the Curaçao BIG registry. Representatives of the Ministry of Public Health in Curacao will be joining the committee that has been established by Sint Maarten to further these preparations.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Green Destinations’ Silver QualityCoast Award for Saba

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP: Ombudsman’s report is the final straw in a long list of poor governance

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Actions taken by VROMI and Police against permit holder in Simpson-Bay who failed to comply with the conditions in his permit

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Incidents with scooter riders

3 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Green Destinations’ Silver QualityCoast Award for Saba

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

PFP: Ombudsman’s report is the final straw in a long list of poor governance

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley kickstarts collaborations with Curaçao for registry of medical professionals.

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Actions taken by VROMI and Police against permit holder in Simpson-Bay who failed to comply with the conditions in his permit

3 hours ago
Pearl FM