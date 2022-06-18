GAS PRICES INCREASE DUE TO WORLD MARKET PRICE, DIESEL DECREASES.



Gas prices on the International Market continue to rise, consequently, there is a need to have prices change once again. The Last price increase on St. Maarten was on April 11th 2022.

The Ministry of TEATT had hoped that by now the fuel relief would have been approved and brought into effect prior to any global increases, given the plight of the people. Unfortunately, this was not possible within the intended time-frame and the Ministry could not delay the price change any longer. As such, the price of gas has seen an increase

of 47 cents, while the price of Diesel has decreased with 13 cents.

The Ministries of TEATT, Justice and Finance are working diligently on implementing the promised relief, which should be forthcoming in the week ahead.

The Ministry also wants to remind the public that the price of fuel is influenced by a plethora of factors outside of our control and that as a non-oil producing country, like many others, we will feel the brunt of these external factors. Additionally, when we compare the increase in the USA where the average price has more than doubled, naturally, as an importing country of fuel, the price of fuel will also be affected on the island.

The Government is cognizant that this increase is a large increase and we are doing everything in our power to prevent such. However, as mentioned previously, given the current level of the World Market Price, we have no choice but to increase same. We strongly advise persons to be aware of such, adjust their driving habits (I.e. limit speeding as this

consumes more fuel, ensure car is tuned up, drive efficiently (as opposed to back & forth) and/or unnecessary driving. This will assist the amount of times you may have to fill up your tanks.

In closing, these are challenging times, mainly and especially due to the War in Ukraine (or the Invasion of Russia into Ukraine) and these international developments are beyond our control. We hope and pray that things turn around quickly and that prices return to their normal levels.