Youth Basketball is Back! SYBA opens up team registration



The Soualiga Youth Basketball Association (SYBA), the organization previously known for hosting St. Maarten’s District Basketball league, is reminding the public that registration is open for this year’s upcoming youth basketball season. The SYBA is hosting its first youth basketball league season from October 2022 – February The goal is to feature two youth basketball age groups; under 19 (U19) and under 15 (U15).

The SYBA encourages all individuals and / or organizations with teams to register using the following QR code or by sending an email to sybau19@gmail.com. The registration form is also available on SYBA’s Facebook page (@sybau19). Parents of student athletes that are looking for a team are also invited to register. Team registration for U19 teams is USD $30 per player and U15 is USD $20 per player.

“The youth basketball scene on Sint Maarten went dormant years ago,” the association’s board said in a statement. “The mission is to deliver a youth basketball league that highlights our student athletes’ development. We’re calling on all that missed youth basketball to participate in its return.”

The Soualiga Youth Basketball Association is a member of the St. Maarten Basketball Federation. Dormant for over six (6) years, the association’s new board worked diligently on rebranding and restructuring the development of five vs five youth basketball on Sint Maarten. Coaches and student athletes from all of Sint Maarten’s districts are invited to register and compete to become the country’s official youth basketball champs. SYBA’s first two exhibition game events were well attended with the first professionally broadcasted with live commentary on their social media page.

“I remember my years competing in the district basketball league on Sint Maarten,” said Association president, Marvio Cooks. “We trained, practiced, and competed as a team.

The LB Scot Auditorium would come to life with the roaring chants of the fans and families in attendance. I never thought that basketball would ever disappear on Sint Maarten. Our goal as a new board is to breathe life into and rebuild an association that benefits this and many generations to come, with structure, discipline and commitment.”