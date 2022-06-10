Sint Maarten Lions Club donates to Sports and Performing Arts.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club recently made much-needed donations to the Little League Baseball Association and a young dancer, Ms. Eliane Berwers.

The 14-year-old dancer from St. Maarten who is a Havo 3 student at Milton Peters College, was accepted at the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem, New York, USA to attend the 2022 Summer Intensive Dance Program. She was selected among over 200 international students who auditioned for this Program.

Lion President Linette A. Gibs commended Ms. Berwers on her excellent achievement. “We are proud of you. You will be representing our island. Stay focused and committed. We wish you much success.”

Ms. Berwers has been dancing since the tender age of 4 when she enrolled at the National Institute of Arts. She is presently a student at the Indisu Dance Theater St Maarten and last year, attended the Dance Excellence event in Los Angeles, USA with a group of dancers from Indisu.

Her genres of dance include ballet, jazz, hip hop, fusion and contemporary and in when not attending school, Ms. Berwers dedicates her time as a dance instructor’s assistant.

In expressing her thanks to the Sint Maarten Lions Club, an excited Ms. Berwers remarked:

“Dancing is my passion and I am looking forward to pursuing dance as a career. Attending this Summer Intensive Program is another great opportunity to work towards achieving my goal.

Thank you again.”

Lions Club President Linette A. Gibs also made a financial contribution to the St. Maarten Little League Association in support of their upcoming Sports Day Event, the Challengers’ Jamboree.

This is especially geared towards the physical and mentally challenged persons in our community and will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at the Erwin Richardson Ball Park.

President of the St. Maarten Little League Association, Mr. Ronny Jacobs commented: “The Sports day with the physically and mentally challenged sportsmen and women will include baseball and softball. The teams will be paired with buddies of volunteers and the sporting community for motivation and team building.”

Mrs. Elmora Aventurin, the brainchild behind the Project and Administrator for the Little League added: “The St.Maarten Little League plans on organizing this type of event on an annual basis and looks forward to including other institutions who care for the physically and mentally challenged. The first Sports Day this year will feature a group from the Sister Basilia Center”.

Members of the Lions Club have volunteered to join the fun day in assisting with some of the physical activities such the running, lifting, carrying, and pushing wheelchairs as necessary.

Lion President Linette A. Gibbs who is no stranger to sports among which are softball and baseball, in making her Presentations, thanked the St. Maarten Little League Association for the tremendous work they are doing with the young people in the community. Pointing out some of the financial challenges Sporting Organizations are being faced with, and after hearing about the plans of the St. Maarten Little League to host the Challengers’ Jamboree, the Board of the Lions Club decided to get involved and provide assistance.

These are two of her Signature Projects focused on youth development and youth empowerment as her term as Lion President ends on June 30th.