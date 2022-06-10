Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor to meet with the Minister of VSA and Civil Servants of VSA and TEATT

The Committee of Public Health Social Development and Labor (CTEAT) of Parliament will meet on June 10, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Civil Servants of Public Health Social Development and Labor (VSA) and Civil Servants of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) will be present.

The agenda points are:

Briefing from the ministry of VSA regarding the enforcement of the Landsverordening geneesmiddelenvoorziening in response to concerns in society that products known for rudimentary dermally applied treatments (such as Vicks, Icy hot, Alcolado and Bengay) cannot be sold by local supermarkets The steps needed, be it legislatively or otherwise, to allow CBD products to be sold by local businesses (IS/367/2021-2022 dated December 13, 2021)

Member of Parliament, R. Brison requested this meeting.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx