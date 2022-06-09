Minister De Jonge and State Secretary Van Huffelen visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire



Alexandra van Huffelen, state secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, and minister for Housing and Spatial Planning, Hugo de Jonge, will visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire from the 12 th to the 18 th of June. The minister and state secretary each have their own programme, but in a number of talks and meetings they will attend together.

The coalition agreement includes the structural provision of more money for the Caribbean Netherlands, EUR 30 million per year as of 2023, in the coming coalition period. Ministries will also work more explicitly on their

responsibilities in the Caribbean Netherlands. In this regard, among others, minister Carola Schouten for Poverty Policy, minister Dennis Wiersma for Education recently visited the islands.

During her visit, state secretary Van Huffelen will mainly speak with people who are committed to making life better in the Caribbean Netherlands. “As cabinet, we have said very emphatically that we want to give extra attention to

the Caribbean Netherlands. Especially in these difficult times worldwide, it is extra important to hear from people what they need most.”

For minister Hugo de Jonge, the trip will be all about an introduction, whereby the minister will find out about the problems in the area of housing and spatial planning. He will also discuss a package of measures to realise a better

housing and living standard on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Saba

On Saba, among others, talks with the island council are scheduled, attention will be paid to the approach of littering and the preservation of cultural heritage on the island.

Sint Eustatius

Restoration of democracy, sustainability of energy and preservation of cultural heritage are topics that will be discussed on Sint Eustatius. Furthermore, the state secretary and the minister will hold a town hall meeting together on

Tuesday the 14 th of June, where everyone can enter into discussion with them.

Bonaire

During the visit to Bonaire, the slavery past, care for nature, contact with young people and opportunities for entrepreneurs are on the agenda.

Aruba

The state secretary will then travel on to Aruba. There, on Monday the 20 th of June, an administrative meeting is being held with the prime ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten about, among other things, the Temporary Work Organisation.