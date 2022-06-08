The International Labour Conference World of Work Summit will discuss how to tackle the labour and social consequences of the food, energy and financial crises with human-centred approaches, on Friday 10 June.

The panel discussion will also focus on the urgent actions needed to address longstanding challenges such as climate change, demographic realities, and unequal technological progress, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will examine how to promote inclusive development, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable.

Panellists include the Minister of Labour and Employment of India, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment of Belgium. Also taking part will be the President of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises, the General Secretary of the Federation of Somali Trade Unions and a youth expert on refugees, employment and education.

In a separate segment, the summit will also feature addresses by the Presidents of the Republic of Seychelles and of the Republic of Honduras.

The speeches will be followed by a conversation between ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, the Chairperson of the Worker’s Group at the International Labour Conference (ILC), Catelene Passchier, and the Chief Executive of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation, Danny McCoy.