Minister Ottley visits the residence of CDFHA home repair project applicant.

1 day ago
Pearl FM

Since the 2017 hurricane, the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) has
implemented two successful minor home repair projects as one of the recovery activities within the Ministry of VSA. However, there were still some registered members of the community who were unable to receive
assistance owing to various obstacles.
Consequently, after much discussion, Minister Ottley deemed it necessary to assist these individuals, and on May 25, 2022, CDFHA launched the Home Repair program. The initiative targeted Seniors, the disabled, single parents, and unemployed parents. The program is expected to last three months.
 
“Upon entering office, this project caught my attention and was immediately placed on my priority list. I found it of great importance and I am ecstatic that the project can be carried out just in time for the hurricane season”. Said Ottley.

