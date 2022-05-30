Start application allowance for school supplies SZW



In the Caribbean Netherlands, parents of school-going children can qualify again for a contribution towards the costs of school supplies such as uniforms, shoes and stationery. For children who are going to secondary school (after the coming summer holidays), parents can contact the RCN-unit SZW for the allowance.

Bonaire

Families on Bonaire with one child in secondary education and with an income up to $ 1,254 net per month can qualify for this support. If they have two children, the collective income may not exceed $1,380 net per month. With 3 or more children, the income limit is $1,505.

It is possible to submit an application by e-mail or in person during the special consultation hours: on 7, 8, and 9 June between 15.00 and 20.00 hours at the old administrative office in Rincon, on 14, 16 and 17 June between 15.00 and 20.00 hours at Avanti Antriol and from the 20th of June and in July from Monday to Wednesday between 1 pm and 4 pm at the Social Affairs office (SZW) in Kralendijk. If a parent or guardian cannot come by during the

aforementioned hours and if they cannot submit an application digitally, an appointment can be made via e-mail (onderstand@rijksdienstcn.com) or via WhatsApp (+599 781 0343).

Saba and St. Eustatius

On Saba the income limit is $ 1,495 net per month per household with one child and on St.Eustatius it is $ 1,518 net per month. Here too, an application can be submitted with a higher income if there are more children in the family. On both islands, parents and caregivers can go to the SZW office from Monday to Thursday during the morning hours, to submit an application.

Required documents

The application form can be retrieved on www.rijksdienstcn.com below ‘Social Affairs’. In addition, applicants must provide a valid ID card, pay slips and bank statements from the past two months. If the applicant has a partner who is part of the same household, these documents must also be supplied from him or her. Furthermore, it must be demonstrated that the child is attending secondary school by means of proof of enrollment, or the latest report

from primary school. A guardian or caregiver must also provide a decision showing that he or she is the legal caregiver.

Children in primary education

Parents of children attending primary school can contact the Public Entity of their island for the conditions and necessary documents. In Bonaire, OLB will also be present during the special consultation hours in Rincon and Antriol. It is then possible to submit an application for children in secondary education and for children in primary education during one moment of contact.

More information about the School Supplies campaign of 2022 can be found on www.rijksdienstcn.com.

