Subject: Condolences Book signed in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt

23 hours ago
Today, May 27, 2022 H.E. Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday signed the condolences book in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt during a solemn signing ceremony at the Cabinet of the Governor. They were followed by the President of Parliament Heyliger-Marten, Prime Minister Jacobs, State Secretary van Huffelen, the Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the High Councils of State. The Condolence book at the Cabinet of the Governor is available for signing by all persons who want to express their sympathy to the family of the late Acting
Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.
The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg has been placed as of today, Friday May 27, 2022 until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

  • Friday May 27 th 14:00 – 17:00 hours
  • There after every workday: 08:00 – 12:00 hours
    The Condolences book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond
    Island, Great Bay will be placed as of Monday, May 30, 2022, until the day before funeral: The
    days and times for signing are as follows:
  • Every work day: 08:30 – 17:00 hours

