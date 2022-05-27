Subject: Opening Condolences Books in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.



Following the sad news of the passing of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt, we hereby inform you that Condolences Books will be opened in his honor for all to sign at the Cabinet of the Governor and at the Government Administration building.

The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg will be placed as of Friday May 27, 2022 until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

Friday May 27 th 14:00 – 17:00 hours

There after every work day: 08:00 – 12:00 hours

The Condolences book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond Island, Great Bay will be placed as of Monday May 30 th , 2022 until the day before funeral: The days and times for signing are as follows: Every work day: 08:00 – 17:00 hours