Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Subject: Opening Condolences Books in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.

23 hours ago
Pearl FM


Following the sad news of the passing of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt, we hereby inform you that Condolences Books will be opened in his honor for all to sign at the Cabinet of the Governor and at the Government Administration building.
The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg will be placed as of Friday May 27, 2022 until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

  • Friday May 27 th 14:00 – 17:00 hours
  • There after every work day: 08:00 – 12:00 hours
    The Condolences book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond
    Island, Great Bay will be placed as of Monday May 30 th , 2022 until the day before funeral: The
    days and times for signing are as follows:
  • Every work day: 08:00 – 17:00 hours

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Saba, Statia further their collaboration

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Second Chance Task Force Panel Discussion – Let’s Act Together: Exploring Opportunities and Second Chances

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Entrada Seremonial di Zr.Ms. Groningen na Aruba

22 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ceremonial entry Zr.Ms. Groningen in Aruba

22 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Saba, Statia further their collaboration

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Second Chance Task Force Panel Discussion – Let’s Act Together: Exploring Opportunities and Second Chances

12 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Entrada Seremonial di Zr.Ms. Groningen na Aruba

22 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ceremonial entry Zr.Ms. Groningen in Aruba

22 hours ago
Pearl FM