SIXTEEN NOMINATIONS FOR THIRD ANNUAL GOVERNOR’S YOUTH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

34 mins ago
Pearl FM


The annual Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence are special distinctions granted by the Governor of Sint Maarten. The awards give recognition to young persons of Sint Maarten who between the ages 13 and 19 years old, have excelled in academics, arts, sports, environmental protection, or community service.
The entry period for nominations for the 2nd annual Governor’s Awards closed on Friday, May 20, 2022. Governor Holiday and the Governor’s Awards Evaluation Committee are pleased to announce that a total of 16 nominations were received.
The panel of Judges of the Evaluation Committee are now evaluating the nominations for each category and will make recommendations to the Governor. Selected nominees, their parents, and their nominators will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony. The winners of each category will be announced at the Award Ceremony on June 17, 2021.
Governor Holiday and the Evaluation Committee thank all persons who participated in the preparation and submission of the nominations of the 16 young persons.

