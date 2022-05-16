CPS Vaccine Clinic Closed Monday. Open Wednesday

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that the CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Monday, May 16 due to unforeseen circumstances.The opening hours are Mondays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday, May 16-CLOSED); Wednesdays 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM; Paediatric COVID-19 Vaccination is Wednesdays by appointment from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM; Fridays 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The CPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Vineyard Building Office Complex for COVID-19 vaccinations.

For vaccination related questions, registration queries, persons can go to services.sintmaartengov.org; or email/call (914), vaccination@sintmaartengov.org; or call the paediatric hotline cell: (721) 526-1644.

Everyone is urged to come and get their COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome for their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of the vaccine. You must bring with you your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID).