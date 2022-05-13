Sint Maarten Library brings Story Reading to the Afternoon schools and Foster Homes in our community!

In the months of May and June, the Sint Maarten Library will continue to aim to bring to light all aspects of literacy among the young. In support of the quest of the leaders of Foster Homes, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library have pledged to join their campaign by organizing a series of visits to afternoon schools and foster homes where students will be treated to story readings by library staff in May and in June.

These reading sessions will commence in the week of May 16 and continue up until the week of June 23,The library looks to promote literacy in several ways, by raising awareness on the one hand and by promoting reading on a concrete level in the schools and foster homes on the other hand.

During these two month of literacy development the library will also be featuring two special activities, a Panel Discussion and a Book Launch.

Panel Discussion: The panel discussion will be held on zoom on Thursday, June 2, at 6:30 pm and can be seen on the Library Face Book page. The panel discussion aims to bring awareness to the needs and purpose of foster homes in Sint Maarten and the important role literacy development plays in the lives of youngsters. The moderator of this event will be Ms. Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General of UNESCO for Sint Maarten. Panelists taking part in the discussion will be foster care coordinator Meredith Concincion, foster parent Mrs. Veronica Benjamin Sally, Mrs. Kimberly Brown, director of the Court of Guardianship, Ms. Guicindy Glascow, family guardian at the SJIS, afternoon school teacher Tom Burnett, Claudia Connor, English language coordinator of the Department of Education, and the library’s Director

M.A.Ed. Glenderlin Holiday.

Book Launch: The second special activity will be the launching of the children’s book “Nuris Superdad” by our new local author Mr. Roy Q. Marlin in the week of June 13, leading up to Fathers’ Day. This launch will take place at one of the primary schools and the theme of the story is centered around the role fathers play in their children life.

Do tune in to the upcoming panel discussion on literacy and foster parenting on Zoom on Thursday, June

2 nd , at 6:30 pm. The Zoom session will be broadcast live on the library’s Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/stmaarten.pjlibrary/ . Look out for the zoom link which will be provided on

the library social media forums and during promotional ads in advance.

Reading is FUNdamental, so keep on reading.