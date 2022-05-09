

The general public is invited to WIB’s SXM Extravaganza Show at the Belair Community Center. The event will take place on the Saturday 21, May 2022 from 10am to 6pm.

WIB will bring together several local Business suppliers to display their products and services such as; Home Construction & Essentials, Home security systems, solar water heaters, Generators, Home Office, Kitchen, Realtors, Hurricane-Preparation, Vehicles, Boats and more.

WIB SXM Extravaganza promises to provide a one stop shop atmosphere offering great rates and discounts.

The WIB’s SXM Extravaganza will be an informative, fun filled day with a great selection of products, food & drinks, and a kiddy’s corner. You can obtain relevant information from the experts as WIB’s Sales & Services officers, Online banking ambassadors and BSure Insurance team will be present to assist with all financing possibilities. Now is the best time to invest and enjoy savings.

Come let us tell you what you qualify for.

Businesses interested in participating in WIB’s SXM Extravaganza can contact Mr. Ferdinand Beauperthuy at 5462865 or email marketing@wib-bank.net