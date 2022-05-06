Parents/Guardians reminded to Register for Regular Vaccination Community Outreach Campaign



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic, in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), have planned three youth vaccination community outreach activities as part of its youth immunization program at the Community Helpdesk in Dutch Quarter, St. Peters and Cole

Bay.

Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic nurses will be available to administer vaccines for the age group 0-4 at the Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk on Monday, May 9; St. Peters Helpdesk on Wednesday, May 11 and the Cole Bay Helpdesk on Friday, May 13, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Parents and guardians are advised to take note of the aforementioned dates and to review their child’s vaccination

schedule to make sure it’s up to date and that their child is fully protected.

If the baby/child – 0-4-years old – vaccinations are not up to date, parents and guardians are requested to call one of the following numbers 542-3003 or 520-4163 (also WhatsApp option) and make an appointment to visit one of the Community Helpdesk on one of the aforementioned dates.

It is very important for every child to get vaccinated against childhood diseases which prevents illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases including cervical cancer, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumonia, polio, rotavirus, diarrhea, rubella, and tetanus.

Vaccines remain the best option of protection in eliminating childhood diseases.