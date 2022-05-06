Health Ambassadors magazine launched

The Public Health Department launched the Saba Health Ambassadors magazine this week.

The goal of this magazine is to showcase people in the Saba community who are health conscious and

incorporate an active lifestyle in their daily lives. These Health Ambassadors also have a passion for

motivating and inspiring others in the community to work on their health. The magazine was created by

health promoter Allan Carolina.

The publication is part of the health promotion goals of stimulating a healthy lifestyle for residents to

reduce overweight, obesity and negative health consequences that these bring for the community. A

new edition will be released every three months in which 10 new ambassadors will share their healthy

lifestyle habits and activities to motivate and inspire others.

“We hope you enjoy reading this magazine. Let us work together on our general health and wellbeing by

taking small steps daily,” said Carolina. The digital version of the magazine can be found here:

Saba Health Ambassadors by Allan Carolina – Flipsnack