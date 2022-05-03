Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Contracts signed with CTC NV

5 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Public Entity St. Eustatius signed a contract with CTC NV on Friday, April 22 nd , 2022, for the construction of two buildings (sheds) at the waste plant.
The erecting of the two sheds will be placed on the concrete slabs. The purpose is to provide additional storage for the recycling of materials, such as plastic, cardboards and tin cans. These will be compressed and shipped off island.

CTC NV won the tender bid after qualifying for the offer by scoring the best in the process and adhering to the set of criteria by the Public Entity.
 
The work experience of Ricardo Fortin, Director of CTC NV, is vast. Throughout the years CTC became well known for professional construction on the island. The Public Entity St. Eustatius wishes CTC NV much success with the project.

