Traffic incident during the busy Easter weekend



While the beaches were busy on the Easter weekend, there were also few road accidents that resulted

in minor injuries.

On April 15, 2022, at 6:00am, Police Central Dispatch received several reports of a traffic accident

resulting in injuries on A.J.C Brouwers Road near Kooyman. The driver of a four-wheeler was

overtaking between several cars while going in the direction of Harold jack. At a given point the driver

lost control and crashed into a Volkswagen SUV and then hit a Toyota van that was coming from the

opposite direction.

The driver of the four-wheeler ended up falling whereby he suffered a head injury and was bleeding

from both ears. The victim was later attended to by ambulance personnel who appeared on the

scene. While attempting to transport the victim to the SMMC, he jumped out and subsequently fled

the scene. This accident is still investigating the matter.

Another incident took place on April 17, 2022 in the parking lot of Kimsha, where the driver of a Blue

Hyundai venue was reversing at the same time as a pedestrian was crossing the parking lot and was

thus struck by the vehicle.

The victim suffered injuries to her back and her lower left leg. She was given first aid by the

ambulance personnel and later transported to SMMC. Her injuries were not life threatening. Traffic

department are also busy with this incident