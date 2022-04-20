The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA),

Omar Ottley would like to express his gratitude to the Community

Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) staff for

organizing the family fun day held on Saturday, April 16 at the St. Peters

Community Center. Additionally, Minister would like to thank the St.

Peters community for attending and enjoying this fantastic initiative, as

well as the various business partners, including the Lion’s Club, TZU

CHI Foundation, Dominoes, CC1, Home 4 You, NEC, City Mall, Office

World, Kooyman, KFC, Belair Beach Hotel, and Boys Brigade.



This initiative was a success as a result of your efforts.