Police launch campaign for unpaid road Tax

Police have launched controls related to unpaid road tax on Welfare Road and Union Road

on Saturday, April 9, 2022. It was announced by the Receiver Office of Sint Maarten in the

press that the road tax controls would commence and actions will be taken against

motorists who haven’t had paid road tax.

In Saturday’s control, a total of 204 fines were issued for various infractions. Forty-six

vehicles were towed for the non-payment of road tax. In addition, there were 18

outstanding fines collected in a sum of US $643 and NAf 527.

During the course of the traffic control, a number of situations were discovered, including:

• Several drivers had not mounted the license plate at the front of the vehicle and instead

placed it inside the car by the windshield. Motorists are reminded that legislation clearly

states that the license plate must be mounted at the front of the vehicle and failure to

comply with these criteria can also result in a fine.

• Several motorists were pulled over and found to have paid the road tax but failed to

collect their license plate. It is the responsibility of each driver to have their plates collected

and attached to their vehicle.

Controls will be continue over the course of the following days. Drivers are urged to have

their vehicle documentation in good order to avoid any misunderstandings.