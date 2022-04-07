UPDATE: Missing man returns home

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that young man
Kevanne Richard Alex TENNAT has returned home safely. He was found in the area of cay-
Bay beach.
Personnel from detective department are currently taking a statement from him in order to
find out the reason why he was not heard from over the last 24 hours.
We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the
police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.