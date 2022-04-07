UPDATE: Missing man returns home



The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that young man

Kevanne Richard Alex TENNAT has returned home safely. He was found in the area of cay-

Bay beach.

Personnel from detective department are currently taking a statement from him in order to

find out the reason why he was not heard from over the last 24 hours.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the

police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.