Island(er)s at the Helm team pays visit to Commissioner



SABA–On Tuesday, April 5, Saba Commissioner for Culture Rolando Wilson welcomed a team of

scientific researchers working at the Saba Heritage Center to discuss the potential impact of research

findings.

The Saba Heritage Center currently hosts several team members of the Island(er)s at the Helm

research program, which focusses on social adaptation to climatic challenges in the (Dutch)

Caribbean. The transdisciplinary project is supported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific

Research (NWO) in collaboration with the University of St. Martin (USM) and various institutions and

stakeholders across the Kingdom and the wider Caribbean. During the coming five years, the

Caribbean-European team include anthropologists, archaeologists, ethnobotanists, climatologists,

engineers, and human rights scholars and political scientists. They hope to engage in co-creative

research with government agencies, NGOs and first and foremost with local communities to develop

sustainable and inclusive solutions for the challenges that the island(er)s face in the context of

climate change.

The visiting team looks into the island’s deep past when Saba’s first inhabitants settled the areas of

Plum Piece, Old Booby Hill, Black Rock and Fort Bay Ridge around 3,800 years ago, and the ensuing

centuries when the island became more populated. The researchers laid out the questions they seek

to answer to Commissioner Wilson: what did the island’s climate look like over time? How did the

first settlers on the island adapt and respond to the devastating hurricanes and extreme droughts?

How where their houses built and how did they take care of their water? What did the first

inhabitants of Saba eat and what were they planting? What knowledge can we obtain from the past

and the present to become well equipped for the challenges of the future?

The Saba Heritage Center seeks to document and archive the island’s unique heritage and preserve

the Saban stories for generations to come. It houses all archaeological findings from the island which

are curated by the Saba Archaeological Center (SABRC). Commissioner Wilson expressed the

importance of Saba’s cultural heritage and its safeguarding and protection for future generations.

“Saba’s culture merits to be a top priority and should be taken care of,” Wilson stated.

On Thursday, April 7 at 5.30pm, researchers will present their initial findings to the public in an event

sponsored by the Heritage Center. For more information, please visit Saba Heritage Presentations by

Island(er)s at the Helm team. https://www.kitlv.nl/islanders-at-the-helm/

Island(er)s at the Helm will also hold a public meeting at USM on St. Martin on the evening of

Tuesday, April 12 at the university’s lecture hall with some of the same scientists who will be carrying

out research activities on the neighboring island.