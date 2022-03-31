Delegation meets Minister Schouten



SABA/THE HAGUE–The Saba delegation during its working visit to The Hague had a constructive meeting

with Minister for Poverty Policy Carola Schouten.

Discussed was poverty alleviation, one of the focal areas of both the Dutch Government and the Public

Entity Saba. The Saba delegation, headed by Commissioner Bruce Zagers, emphasized the need to

implement the social minimum, which will aid in combating poverty.

Another topic that was discussed was the allocation of 5 million euros of the Dutch Government to

compensate the increased energy prices in the Caribbean Netherlands. This funding will mainly go

towards compensating low-income households.

The Saba delegation brought forward the need to introduce an unemployment allowance, a temporary

income for people who are between jobs. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) is looking into

this. The Ministry is also assessing the possibilities for assistance for people with a distance to the labor

market. The importance of a good collaboration between the Ministry of SZW and the Public Entity Saba

was discussed as well.