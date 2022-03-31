

In an effort to inform the general public in a timely manner please see below for

the Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection information of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

Please be advised that this is mandatory for all vehicles wishing to take part in

carnival 2022. Please pay keen attention to the dates

listed below as late applications will not be accepted.



 Saturday March 26 th 2022

 Saturday April 02 nd 2022

 Saturday april 09 th 2022



These inspections will take place between the times of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, along the Ring Road directly

opposite Blue Point on the Nisbeth road.

All accompanying documents should also be presented during the course of the inspection.