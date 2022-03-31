Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection

1 day ago
Pearl FM


In an effort to inform the general public in a timely manner please see below for
the Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection information of the Sint Maarten Police Force.
Please be advised that this is mandatory for all vehicles wishing to take part in
carnival 2022. Please pay keen attention to the dates
listed below as late applications will not be accepted.


 Saturday March 26 th 2022
 Saturday April 02 nd 2022
 Saturday april 09 th 2022

These inspections will take place between the times of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, along the Ring Road directly
opposite Blue Point on the Nisbeth road.
All accompanying documents should also be presented during the course of the inspection.

