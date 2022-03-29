The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands



The Dutch government announced that in addition to the Netherlands,

the excise duty on petrol on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be

temporarily reduced by 16 USD cents from the 1 st of April until the end of

the year. This measure is part of the package that the Netherlands made

available to mitigate the effect of rising energy prices in the Caribbean

Netherlands.

This means that until the end of the year the excise duty on petrol in the

Caribbean Netherlands is being reduced by 16 USD cents per liter. In the

Caribbean Netherlands no excise duty is levied on diesel. As of the 1 st of April

the excise duty on a liter of petrol is (rounded to) 16 USD cents on Bonaire

and 8 USD cents on St. Eustatius and Saba.

The public entities on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will redefine the petrol

prices on the basis of the excise duty reduction and will communicate about

this.

In total, the Dutch government makes 5 million euro available for the

Caribbean Netherlands. 1,7 million euros of this is earmarked for tax

measures such as excise duty: which will be used to temporarily reduce the

excise duty on petrol.

The excise duty reduction is regulated via a policy decision and soon after will

be submitted to the Dutch House of Representatives via fast-track legislation.

This will happen simultaneously with legislation for the excise duty reduction

on petrol and diesel and the VAT reduction on energy in the European part of

the Netherlands.