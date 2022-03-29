Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Congratulations Saint-Martin!

19 hours ago
Pearl FM

Philipsburg – The Government and People of St. Maarten hereby congratulate the Rassemblement
Saint-Martinois and Alternative Alliance and the people of Saint-Martin on their election victory in
the Territorial Elections held yesterday, March 27. Well wishes and congratulations are also
extended to the 9666 voters who exercised their right to vote and have a say in who would represent
them for the next years moving forward.
“Governments looks forward to its continued working relationship with the Collectivite of Saint-
Martin and towards cooperation with RSM leader Louis Mussington and Alternative Party leader
Valerie Damaseau as they embark on their new term of governance,” stated Prime Minister Silveria
Jacobs.

