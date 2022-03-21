Philipsburg Jubilee Library presents March–April ‘s Digitization Program, The PJL –AUC Community Action Day at the Belvedere Satellite, and the Return of the Seniors Cyber trainings.

Digital Story Time: This year PJL has embarked on a two-month long awareness and focus on the

importance of digitization for all target groups in the community. To give this important topic its due the

PJL have organized a series of toddlers and students visits to the library and PJL staff visits to both the

primary and the secondary level schools.

During these visits the staff will engage the different target groups and school children in story reading

using digital devices. This interaction has as a long term objective to encourage teachers to use their

tablets and other digital devices during story time and classroom instruction delivery and they will

encourage them to log into the PJL online E-Books platform to access digital books.

Presentation on Digitalization and its Importance: The program this year will also include presentations

on the role digitization play in the educational development of the school life of students at the Sundial

School. This opportunity to give this presentation will also have as objective to let the students know

that the PJL is not only a place to come and borrow book and hang out, but a place to use their phones

and tablets to access the digital collection which they can have access to through their membership also.

Patrons and visitors visiting the library will also be encouraged to download the iSTEP App and enjoy our

virtual exhibition of Sint Maarten’s history and artifacts using their mobile phone or any other device.

They will learn more about and even experience the stories about salt mining, slavery, Emilio Wilson,

and Rockland Estate all thanks to the collaboration with the Ministry ECYS.

PJL –AUC BODY SMAART “ Community Action DAY”: Another highlight in March in addition to the

Digitization Buzz, is this special invite goes to parents , the schools and the residents in the Belvedere

and LPQ area to come out on Saturday, March 26 , 2022 to our PJL-AUC annual COMMUNITY &

HEALTH FUN DAY to be held at the Belvedere Library Satellite from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm , where the

focus will be on teaching all participants ( age 3 to 16) about being BODY SMAART by ten or more of

the American University Medical Students.

Senior Citizens Cyber Classes: To top this all off the Philipsburg Jubilee Library has teamed up with the

Reading Rainbow Foundation to re-introduce the Senior Citizens Cyber Classes after the shut down in 2020.

The first cohort of the training will commence in April and last until June 2022 sand will be

available for approximately 8 seniors. Former participants can call the PJL on 542-2970 and ask for Ms.

F.Housen or contact her via admin@sxmlibrary.org for information regarding the training. This

collaborative program is made possible through a NRPB grant received by the Reading Rainbow

Foundation with which they constructed a new classroom that is very accessible for our seniors and

an upgrade of the internet connectivity with is sponsored by TELEM.

You can find us at W.A.J. Nisbeth Road#3 in Philipsburg, on the Hillside School Premises in Cay Hill, and

the Belvedere Community Center premises in Belvedere. Or call us at +17215422970, visit us on our

website stmaartenlibrary.org or twitter SXMlibrary.