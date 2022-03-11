Delegation to The Hague for meetings



SABA—A delegation of the Public Entity Saba will be in the Netherlands as of next week for talks with

the Dutch ministries.

With the various ministries in The Hague, the delegation will be discussing a wide range of topics that

are important for Saba. These topics include: the free allowance, the harbor, infrastructure, the Saba

Package, economic affairs (Tourism Master Plan, Economic Impact Assessment, renewable energy),

waste management, water management, electricity, connectivity, school buildings, nature & agriculture,

initiatives in the sports domain, different programs in the social domain, poverty alleviation, high cost of

living, high cost of doing business, safety & disaster management.

On the program are also meetings with several Members of the Second Chamber of the Dutch

Parliament, including Chairperson of the Second Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom

Relations Mariëlle Paul. Part of the delegation will visit Alkmaar for an exchange program with this

municipality.

The delegation consists Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioner Bruce Zagers, Island Secretary

Tim Muller, Head of the Finance Department Maureen Hassell and policy advisors Nicole Johnson and

Zelda Meeuwsen.