Deputy Government Commissioner of the Public Entity St. Eustatius,

Mrs. Claudia Toet, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday March 5 th .



Mrs. Toet is currently staying on St. Maarten where she must remain in

isolation for 7 days. A negative Antigen test is required to enter St.

Eustatius.



Thus far the Deputy Government Commissioner has mild symptoms.

The Public Entity St. Eustatius wishes Mrs. Toet a speedy and good

recovery.