Three immigrants released and ordered to leave the island

Philipsburg – On March 1, 2022, the Court of First Instance ruled in three administrative injunction

cases brought forward by three immigrants without a residence permit for either the Dutch side or the

French side. The Minister of Justice ordered their return to their native country, and placed them in

administrative detention to secure their removal.

The courts found that certain procedures and guidelines regarding the administrative detention were

not fully complied with by the Ministry of Justice. As a result, the court ordered the immediate

release of the three immigrants, pending the appeal process against their detention orders. The

release was done within hours of the judgement being legally received by the government to be

executed.

Important to note, is that whilst the immigrants were released, the court denied the request to suspend

the removal order of the immigrants. As such, although the three immigrants were released, they

must make arrangements to leave the island as the rulings of March 1 did not change that.

The Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBP) intends to improve its operations and

procedures to prevent situations like the ones that led to the three rulings of March 1. These cases

will be used as a learning experience to strengthen the operations of IBP. IBP will continue to

enforce the National Ordinance Admittance and Expulsion to the best of its abilities.