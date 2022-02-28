Römer and Liberia-Peters appointed mediators between Island Council and Government Commissioners in Statia



Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia- Römer, lawyer and former Prime Minister of the

Netherlands Antilles and Maria Liberia-Peters, former Prime Minister of the

Netherlands Antilles, have been appointed to assist in a mediation attempt

between the Island Council and the Government Commissioner Alida Francis

and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

Romer and Liberia-Peters have already presented a Plan of Action to both the

Government Commissioners and the Island Council.

The Island Council has appointed Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia Römer as their mediator;

the Government Commissioners have appointed Maria Liberia-Peters as their

mediator. Both mediators have declared their willingness to assist both the Island

Council and the Government Commissioners in the mediation attempt. The request

was made after the motion of the Island Council, dated December 23 rd , 2021 was

adopted. When the motion was presented by the Island Council on December 23 rd

2021, the Government Commissioners were immediately in agreement that

mediation is necessary. (see hereby a link to the motion: Mediation. Motion | Decree,

order or decision | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

The mediators are currently studying the relevant laws and official documents in

order to prepare themselves for their assignment. They will receive support from

Alba Martijn, lawyer and former Ombudsman on Curaçao who is considered to be

an expert in these matters.

All partners and mediators involved are looking forward to the starting of the

mediation process.