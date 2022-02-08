On February 7, 2022, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday received the Permanent
Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Joke M.G. Brandt, at his office
for an audience.
They discussed current developments on Sint Maarten as well as the way forward on topics such as the
ongoing reconstruction efforts as a result of hurricane IRMA and the socio-economic impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic. This against the backdrop of the UN SDG agenda and in particular that of climate
change action and the role of the Kingdom of the Netherlands within UN.
Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten
On February 7, 2022, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday received the Permanent