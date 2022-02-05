Deviation Article 25 Rft Granted to St. Maarten

Philipsburg – Today, February 4, St. Maarten was granted the approval to deviate from article 25 Rft

to be able to ratify its justifiable deficit budget. This decision was approved during the Kingdom

Council of Ministers (RMR) meeting held in The Hague based on the positive advice as presented by

BZK. The deviation to which the Committee of Financial Supervision (CFT) had advised positively

since the end of November 2021, was the first point on the agenda for today. Government lived up to

its legal obligation to submit the budget and to request deviation based on the national budget’s

deficit caused by the disasters the country has been facing from 2017 until present. The deviation

was granted to St. Maarten under the conditions as provided in the law which include the

incorporation of the recommendations of the C(A)ft in the budget and the submission of all loans for

ordinary service to the RMR for approval.

During the Parliamentary debate in January 2022, the budgetary trajectory was explained by Prime

Minister Silveria E. Jacobs who expressed that official confirmation had been received from State

Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen to have the deviation handled as an agenda point in the RMR

meeting that was scheduled for today. As such, it was imperative that Parliament did its due

diligence in debating and approving the draft 2022 national budget.

Yesterday, February 3, government received the final documents of the approved legislation related

to the budget from Parliament, paving the way for the Ministry of Finance to incorporate all

approved amendments brought in by government and parliament over the next week. Upon

completion of the approved amendments, the final version will be vetted by the secretariat of

parliament and can be sent to the governor for ratification. Once contra-signed by Government, the

legislation to establish it is enacted and published.

Based on government’s preparations, the budget process should be finalized by mid-February in

order for the government to continue living up to its obligations to the people of St. Maarten.

“With the granting of the deviation, the government is now working on finalizing the budgetary

trajectory to ensure that our monthly obligations to the country can be met. As such, I must

commend State Secretary Van Huffelen for living up to the responsibility of ensuring this point was

not linked to any conditions not mentioned in the law,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.