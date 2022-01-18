Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

New safety protocols in place for Police Detectives Department

12 hours ago
The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has reimplemented its strict Covid-19 safety protocol to protect its officers and visitors to the police (sub)station(s).
The public, therefore, encouraged to email the Detectives Department in the event of a simple complaint.
An appointment to file a report can be scheduled with the Detectives Department.
If the situation regards an urgent matter that must be reported, you may visit the Philipsburg Police Station to file an official complaint.
The Detectives Department can be reached via email: AR@policesxm.sx or by
telephone: (+1 721) 542 2222 ext. 208, 223 or 214.

