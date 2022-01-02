Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Lawrence calls on Public Transportation Sector to Strictly Adhere to COVID-19 Public Health Measures

1 day ago
Pearl FM

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence is calling on the public transportation sector to continue to be vigilant and adhere to COVID-19 public health measures. This appeal is being made due to the increase in active cases.

The driver must properly wear a facemask during services. All passengers entering the vehicle must also wear a mask throughout the passage.

Transportation drivers must continue to display a multilingual laminated notice outside of the vehicle at the entrance explaining the rules to all passengers who want to make use of the service.

The authorities will be making sure that the guidelines are followed accordingly.

Minister Lawrence would like to remind all members of the community to remain vigilant, and to follow all public health advice on precautionary measures and guidance by the Collective Prevention Service (CPS): wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing. Let us continue to be cognizant of the current situation and to do all we can to keep everyone safe.

