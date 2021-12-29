Fire Dept. approves six permits for fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department of Sint Maarten, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays at the start of the New Year.

The displays will take place on January 1st, 2022, at approximately midnight (12:00 am) at the following locations: the Great Bay Boardwalk; Pelican; Simpson Bay Lagoon; Simpson Bay Beach; Maho Beach; and Cupecoy Beach.

There are no permits issued this year for the sale of consumer fireworks.

The Fire Department is cautioning all persons about the risk of buying and lighting fireworks from any vendor as these have not been screened by the Fire Department and therefore may not meet the safety requirements.

Fireworks not sold by a certified vendor are considered illegal fireworks and may not meet the criteria of ignition delay and may have way larger explosions or effects than allowed.

Such fireworks can cause severe burns and the loss of fingers, the loss of limbs and life. These illegal fireworks if ignited too close or inside a building may cause severe damage or the collapse of the aforementioned. In the event someone gets injured by fireworks, go immediately to a doctor or the hospital.

The Police will not hesitate to act accordingly in the case of usage, storage, or sale of illegal fireworks.

The Fire Department together with the Police, Customs and the Coast Guard will be vigilant to ensure that all firework activities at the closing of 2021 and the start of 2022 are according to the granted permits and used in a safe manner.

The Fire Department would like to thank everybody in advance who has prevented harm or damages by acting responsibly and safe on Sint Maarten.

The Fire Chief and the entire staff of the department wishes the entire Sint Maarten community a healthy and safe 2022.

For any emergencies call: Fire Dept. 919; Police 911; Ambulance 912; Coast Guard 913.