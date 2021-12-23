Saba, Kindernet sign twinning contract



SABA—The Public Entity Saba and the Kindernet childcare organization from the Netherlands last week sealed their collaboration by signing a twinning contract.

As part of the BES(t)4Kids program, the Day Care and After School Care organizations on Saba are working in a twinning program together with Kindernet in the European Netherlands. The twinning program was set up to share knowledge, experiences and best practices between the organizations. The program is mutually experienced by the partners as very inspiring and useful.

“Children in the Caribbean Netherlands are entitled to the same opportunities to develop optimally as children in the European Netherlands. We are happy to contribute to this,” said Director of Kindernet

Selma Ozkan.

As part of the program, employees of the organizations got the opportunity to visit and work at each other’s locations. Over the summer of 2021, two Kindernet employees worked on Saba for three months, and recently six employees from Saba went to the Netherlands to work and gain experience at Kindernet.

Last week, the Kindernet management team visited Saba to support and work with the Saba Childcare Management. During this week, Saba Childcare Management, along with staff input, created a solid

foundation for a shared vision, mission and core values for childcare on Saba.

During this visit, the twinning contract was signed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Kindernet Director Ozkan, in the presence of Saba Commissioner of Social Affairs Rolando Wilson and representatives of Saba childcare and Kindernet.

“This has given us a renewed passion and commitment. The week in its entirety was truly an inspiring one. Kindernet has provided much needed guidance and support for both organizations on the island, as we go forward and strive to provide better quality childcare services,” stated Saba Childcare Management.