New Chief Prosecutor appointed for Sint Maarten

2 days ago
Pearl FM


Prosecutor Hieke Buist has beeninted as Sint Maarten’s new Chief Prosecutor as of January 1, 2022. The Kingdom Council of
Ministers formalized her appointment in its meeting of Thursday, 13 December 2021.
Buist was appointed on the recommendation of Dutch Minister of Security and Justice Ferdinand Grapperhaus and St. Maarten Minister of Justice Anna Richardson.
Buist will succeed current Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol who has completed her three-year term as chief prosecutor. Mol remains within the Prosecutor’s Office for the customary transition period.
Currently, Buist (45) is the prosecutor and team leader in Zwolle, the Netherlands. She has is experienced prosecuting cases related to human trafficking and human smuggling, corruption, and investigations into narcotics among other areas.

