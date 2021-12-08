Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Suspected arrested in connection with shooting in Blijdens Drive

21 hours ago
Pearl FM


On Wednesday, December 1, various units of St. Maarten Police KPSM joined forces to apprehend suspect J.C. for whom an arrest warrant was issued for a shooting on Blijden Drive on October 30, 2021.
The suspect was arrested in Cole Bay as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in which a man was shot in his leg after an altercation on Blijden Drive. The suspect had fled the scene shortly after injuring the victim.
The suspect remains detained pending further investigation.
The arrest was executed with the cooperation between detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, Special Unit Robberies, and the Uniform
Division.
Police thank the community for its input in the apprehension of this suspect.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

DAY 1 – Congress: Ten Years after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

MINISTER OTTLEY EMPHASIZES IMPORTANCE OF CREATING SUSTAINABLE HEALTH CARE PROGRAMS

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Press Statement MP Claudius Buncamper Inter Expo Congress Day 1 “Become a Dutch Township or Province and drop the colonial charter once and forever”

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Ottley and Ballast Nedam International project signs SOS agreement; first job fair scheduled for December 18th 2021

3 days ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

DAY 1 – Congress: Ten Years after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

MINISTER OTTLEY EMPHASIZES IMPORTANCE OF CREATING SUSTAINABLE HEALTH CARE PROGRAMS

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Suspected arrested in connection with shooting in Blijdens Drive

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Press Statement MP Claudius Buncamper Inter Expo Congress Day 1 “Become a Dutch Township or Province and drop the colonial charter once and forever”

21 hours ago
Pearl FM