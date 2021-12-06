

on Tuesday November 30th 2021. With the Back Bay team winning the veteran division 58-55, and the Middle Region Saints

winning the senior division 82-79 in overtime.



Michelet Dede, player for the Veteran Division Champions Back Bay team, was awarded the title of Most Valuable Player of

the SXMNBA 5×5 Basketball Tournament T1.

Dede has had an outstanding season with Back Bay, averaging 16.3 points per game in this tournament. He scored 21 points in the closeout game vs the No Limits team: Top scorer for No Limits, Alex Ferdinand scored 14 points and averaged a tournament high 16.5 points per game in the veteran division.

Four (4) teams took part in the veteran division; BACK BAY (6-0), NO LIMITS (3-3), THE ORIGINAL RUG RATS (1-3) & DOMINICANOS (0-4).



John Gumbes player for the Senior Division Champions Middle Region Saint basketball team, has been awarded the title of Most Valuable Player of the SXMNBA 5×5 Basketball Tournament T1 for his performance in the final minutes in securing his team’s victory.

Steve N. scored 20 points in the very exciting overtime closeout game vs the Slasher Bee’s senior basketball team: Top scorer for the Slasher Bee’s was Jurien Blijden with 18 points. Luis Polanco for the Dominicanos senior team averaged a tournament high 19.3 points per game.

Four (4) teams took part in the senior division SLASHER BEE’S SR (3-1), SHORELINE SR (3-1), DOMINICANOS SR (1-3) & MIDDLE REGION SAINTS SR (1-3)

The SXMNBA next event will be a next 5×5 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT T2

This tournament will be featuring 4 divisions: JUNIORS 21U | SENIORS 21+ | VETERANS 38+ | SILVER 48+

There is a $30 registration fee per person (minimum 8 per team) – Team registration deadline is December 13th 2021.

For more information contact +1(721)520-2151 | SXMNBA@GMAIL.COM

You can view statistics and game schedules at www.mystatsonline.com/sxmnba