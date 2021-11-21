Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Use caution while driving during this busy time of year

10 hours ago
Pearl FM

The St. Maarten Police Traffic Department had to handle several vehicle accidents over the last weeks in which individuals suffered minor injuries or extensive damages were done to the vehicles.

The accident being investigated by the traffic department happened on the following road: A J C Brouwerd road Rhine Road and A.Th. Illidge Road.

Given the amount material and personal damage that has been recorded over the last period, the police force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) are appealing to the community of St. Maarten to be responsible and drive carefully during this period.

It is important to note that the roads are particularly busy at this time of year and drivers therefore need to take extra precautions while driving. During the holidays, driving defensively helps take away the element of surprise.

The idea is that drivers who are mentally prepared and alert will know how to react in an emergency with quick decision-making, which can be essential when driving during these busy days.

