CPS Closed on Thursday and Friday. Community Help Desk Hope Estate Open Saturday for COVID-19 Testing

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that its offices at the Vineyard Office Complex will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in connection with Sint Maarten’s Day.

CPS offices will also be closed on Friday, November 12 in connection with civil servants being granted the day off by the Government of Sint Maarten.

COVID-19 Testing will resume at the Community Help Desk Hope Estate on Saturday, November 13. The opening hours are 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Persons can call 914 for any additional information.