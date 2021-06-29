Islands' News Top Headlines

SZV PRESENTS “DIS TING SERIOUS” COVID-19 AWARENESS CALYPSO JINGLE

1 day ago
Pearl FM

“Dis Ting Serious”, a musical contribution to the country’s vaccination campaign was presented to the Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley by SZV’s Director Mr. Glen A. Carty. Performed by local calypsonian Mr. Alberto Arrindell (Da Mega Boss), the jingle touches on the importance of COVID-19 awareness in the community. Mr. Carty stated; “Music is a big part of our culture, we wanted to tap into that and continue to encourage our people to make use of the opportunities now available to take the vaccine.” 

“The support of our stakeholders to reach out to as many in our community has been tremendous. SZV has been a valuable partner in our awareness campaign and we’re thankful for this unique contribution. The title is spot on, “Dis Ting Serious” and the vaccination program is a way to bring us closer to normalcy and help save lives.” – Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley. 

The jingle can be heard by clicking here: https://youtu.be/_ApWCN4crPk

Related Posts

Islands' News

ROYAL DECORATION COMMITTEE REQUESTS PUBLIC TO SUBMIT NAMES

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

STATIA FURTHER OPENS UP ITS BORDERS

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News

Two men arrested on Nazareth Road

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

Public’s help sought in Mullet Bay shooting case

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Islands' News

ROYAL DECORATION COMMITTEE REQUESTS PUBLIC TO SUBMIT NAMES

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

STATIA FURTHER OPENS UP ITS BORDERS

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News Top Headlines

SZV PRESENTS “DIS TING SERIOUS” COVID-19 AWARENESS CALYPSO JINGLE

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Islands' News

Two men arrested on Nazareth Road

1 day ago
Pearl FM