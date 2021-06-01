SMMC Observes Trend of Non-Vaccinated COVID-19 Admissions

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has observed an alarming trend as it pertains to COVID-19 admissions. Over the weekend of May 28th to May 30th, four (4) COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted of which none were vaccinated.

This observation is worrying for SMMC as an increase in COVID-19 admissions can result in the temporary suspension of non-urgent care such as Outpatient appointments, procedures, consultations and elective surgeries, all of which ultimately can affect the health of non-COVID-19 patients.

Due to this, SMMC is yet again urging the public to consider being vaccinated. While the vaccine does not prevent one from contracting COVID-19, it protects against severe COVID-19 disease which can lead to long term health complications or death. As the vaccine is still available, free of charge, until July 31st 2021, SMMC is urging persons with questions or doubts to consult their House Doctor or Medical Specialist.

Registration can be done online via the Government of St. Maarten’s website. Persons can also make use of CPS’ walk-in system on Mondays through Fridays at the Belair Community Center from 9:00am to 3:00pm and at the Vineyard Building from 8:30am to 4:00pm or attend any of the pop-up vaccination events organized by the Ministry of VSA and CPS.

SMMC advises the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear masks in public and practice hand hygiene. Patients experiencing flu-like symptoms are also asked to kindly refrain from visiting the hospital for Outpatient appointments and call their House Doctor or CPS as it poses a potential threat to staff and other patients, some of whom may be at risk for contracting severe COVID-19.