Islands' News

Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet on Wednesday

11 hours ago
Editor

The Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD) of Parliament will meet on May 26, 2021. 

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Peter Choharis of the Coharis Law Group will be in attendance. 

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the submitted UN Petition by Mr. P. Choharis 

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten

Related Posts

Islands' News

Justice Committee of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice regarding Immigration on Wednesday

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Financed by Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management Jeems road project enters maintenance phase

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

VMT appeals for Community Outreach volunteers for vaccination campaign

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Book Week kicks off

1 day ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News

Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet on Wednesday

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

Justice Committee of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice regarding Immigration on Wednesday

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Financed by Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management Jeems road project enters maintenance phase

11 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News

VMT appeals for Community Outreach volunteers for vaccination campaign

11 hours ago
Editor