Dangerous Trends

2 days ago
Editor

The Police Force Sint Maarten’s Traffic Department has noticed a very dangerous trend over the past few weeks. According to traffic department personnel, they are conducting investigations into several traffic collisions in which persons have been seriously injured. Two these accidents were on the Prins Bernhard Bridge where drivers lost control and ended up in the pond.

One of several accidents in which individuals were hurt took place on O. Richardson Road near Belair. Both drivers suffered serious injuries. As one of the drivers lost control and collided almost head-on with the oncoming car.

Another accidents occurred after the driver of a red car collided with a parked car on Welfare road. Driver of the red vehicle who had been speeding appear to have lost control of the vehicle as a result. She sustained injuries from the collision. The parked vehicle was severely damaged. Traffic department are investigating these accidents.

Driving above the speed limit is a common practice for many motorists. In addition, illegal behavior vastly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and causing an accident. Even a small increase in speed can result in a much higher risk of being involved in a collision or other type of accident. As such, it is essential for motorists to be aware of the speed at which they are traveling and stay within the legal limits.

