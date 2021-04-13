Islands' News Top Headlines

Only victim's compensation can be paid at Prosecutor's Office

2 days ago
Editor

The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM is only accepting victim’s compensation payments for the time being at its office at Emmaplein, Philipsburg. All other claims and fines may be paid at the Receiver’s Office in the Government Administration Building or at the Police Station.

No appointment is needed to pay victim’s compensation.

Victim’s compensation is usually levied by the Court in various instances for harm inflected against a victim of a crime. This monetary award is collected by OM SXM and paid to the assigned victim as prescribed by the Court.

People who have outstanding fines or other fees, which are not victim’s compensation, that must be paid for encounters with the law, may pay these at any of the two alternative payment options.

